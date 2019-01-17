Nigerian Scores Buhari's Performance At Town Hall Meeting Low

Published:

Some Nigerians have reacted to the Town Hall Meeting held in Abuja that had President Buharo and VP in attendance

Mr Shehu Zubairu posted this on his social media handle

I’ve watched the drab TownHall tagged “The Candidates” on NTA.

President Muhammadu Buhari is the most empty and incoherent President our country has ever produced. May we never go lower

It’s obvious why Buhari lacks the courage to debate. Apart from lacking substance, Not just does he find communicating to the people who entrusted him with their lives a herculean task, But he is so arrogant to the extent he thinks he’s doing Nigerians a favour being their president.

Buhari doesn't seem to hear, So Osinbajo bails him out by re-telling him the question. It's unfortunate Buhari don't have a proper answer to any question. Just deviating from the points.

The debate anchor has to cautioned the VP Osinbajo allow the Buhari talk for himself.

