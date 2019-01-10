Nigerian Army Clears Remnants Of Boko Haram On Major Roads Leadng To Maiduguri

Published:

The Nigerian military said on Wednesday that it was clearing the remnants of Boko Haram on the major road leading to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.



A statement signed by the spokesman for the counter-insurgency operation in the North-East, Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said there was no truth in media reports that the Maiduguri-Damaturu Road had been closed to motorists.



The Maiduguri-Damaturu Road, he said, was perhaps the only safe road leading to the town and had it been closed, the town would have been cut off from the rest of Nigeria by road.



The road in the last one week had become the latest theatre of war between the military and the terrorist group which is threatening to capture Maiduguri.



The insurgents have, however, suffered heavy casualties as they have continued to fall under air and land bombardments of the Nigerian military.



A statement by Nwachukwu partly read, “Our attention has been drawn to rumours that the Nigerian Army has closed the Maiduguri-Damaturu Road. This is not true. What is happening is an ongoing clearance and snap check operations in the general area required to clear suspected Boko Haram terrorists along that road.



“The clearance operation is ultimately for the safety and security of motorists and other road users.”

Share This