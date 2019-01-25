New Acting CJN To Swear In Election Tribunal Members Less Than 24 Hours Affter Appointment

Published:

The new Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, will on Saturday (tomorrow), swear in members of the National Assembly, governorship and state assembly election petition tribunals.



Muhammadu was sworn-in by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday afternoon shortly after announcing the suspension of the substantive CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, who is facing charges of corruption before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.



The election petition tribunals will be expected to handle disagreements that may arise from the conduct of the elections which begin in three weeks.



Born on December 31, 1953 at Doguwa – Giade, a local government area in Bauchi State, Justice Muhammad attended Ahmadu Bello University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Law in 1980.



He later obtained a master’s degree and doctorate from the same university in 1984 and 1998 respectively.

Share This