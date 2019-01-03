NAF Attack Helicopter Crashes In Maiduguri

Published:

An attack helicopter of the Nigerian Air Force deployed in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgents has gone missing in action, with fears that the aircraft had crashed at a yet-to-be-ascertained location.



The NAF confirmed the missing aircraft in a release around 10.30pm on Wednesday, noting that the helicopter was lost in combat while providing close air support to troops of 145 Battalion at Damasak in Northern Borno State.



Northern Borno is a vulnerable area where the Islamic State of West African Province fighters were attempting to overrun military bases, with attacks on Metele, Buni Gari and Baga in the latest attempted invasion on December 26 and 27, 2018.



The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the combat aircraft went missing about 7:45 pm on Wednesday, adding that details of the cause of the crash were still scanty.



He said, “A Nigerian Air Force helicopter was lost in combat while providing close air support to troops of 145 Battalion at Damasak in Northern Borno State. The mission was part of the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.



“The incident occurred about 7:45 pm on January 2. Details of the cause of the crash are still scanty. As soon as the details of the crash are known, they will be made available to the public.”

