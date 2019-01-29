My Mother Gave Me Poison To Kill My Father...10 Year Old Boy Confesses In Ibadan Court

Published:

A 10-year-old boy yesterday told a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan that his mother asked him to put poison in his father’s food and bathing water.



According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Adenike Ayodele, the mother of the boy, had petitioned the court to dissolve her 15-year-old marriage to her estranged husband, Adeshina, on the grounds of irresponsibility and battery.



In his testimony, the boy told the court that his mother gave him a nylon which contained some powdery substance which she instructed him to pour in his father’s food as well as his bathing water.



He said: “After giving me the substance, my mother warned me never to tell my father or anyone about it.



“However, I love my father and I told him because I never wanted any bad thing to happen to him.”



Earlier, Adenike, who lives at Agbaje area of Orita-Challenge, Ibadan, had told the court that Adeshina had turned her into a punching bag.



She said: “At any slight opportunity, my husband beats me. For 14 years, Adeshina has not stopped beating me and the last one he did was the reason why I made up my mind to call it quits with him.



“On that day, I requested for money for the upkeep of the children and Adeshina gave me a beating resulting in blood dripping from my two ears.



“He also broke one of my legs that day and I am still experiencing the pain till today.



“Again, on December 5, 2018, Adeshina came to attack me in my shop because he was not happy that my business is doing well despite his inhuman treatment.



“Then, he threatened to ruin my business by all means and what followed was the burgling of my shop two Sundays ago.

“Now, all my means of livelihood have been burgled and I got him apprehended but without any positive result.”



In his response, Adeshina consented to the petitioner’s request for termination of the marriage, but denied all the allegations levelled against him.



He said: “My lord, I had on different occasions given Adenike the children’s school fees.

