More Details On How Buhari Picked Abubakar Adamu As New Police IG

Published:

The Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris will finally retire from the force today after clocking 35 years in service.



In his stead Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Abubakar Adamu Mohammed Lafia has been named as the acting Inspector-General of Police (IG).



Adamu’s appointment reportedly got the blessing of President Muhammadu Buhari, who met with IG Ibrahim Idris, who is expected to bow out of service today.





It was gathered that the acting IG was selected by the president among three names submitted to him after weeks of shopping for Idris’ replacement.



AIG Adamu, is a course mate of Force Secretary AIG Taiwo Lakanu and former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss Ibrahim Lamorde.



Until his appointment, the Lafia, Nasarawa State-born Adamu was serving at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).



It was gathered that the officer, who, like Idris, spent many years working with the United Nations (UN) and the International Police (INTERPOL), will be officially announced today (Tuesday).



Confirming the development, a source close to IG Idris said the decision was taken yesterday.



The source said: “It is true but the announcement has not been made yet. Oga (Idris) retires on Tuesday (today) having clocked 35 years in service. He has done well for the police and brought in many innovations.





“The new IG once served as Deputy Commissioner in Ekiti State Command, among other postings.”

Share This