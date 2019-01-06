More Damaging Comments By Rotimi Amaechi On Buhari Released In Leaked Audio Tape

Published:

More revelations has emerged on what the Director General of Buhari's Campaign Organization Hon Rotimi Amaechi said about his principal Muhammadu Buhari in an audio tape



According to an audio released by Phrank Shaibu, an aide of Atiku Abubakar, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Amaechi allegedly railed at Buhari in a conversation with some journalists.



In the clip Amaechi, who is also the Minister of Transportation, purportedly said Buhari neither reads nor listens to anyone.



Amaechi allegedly made the comments at a meeting with journalists in Minna over a year ago.





In one of the clips, the person speaking said, “The President is not listening to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write anything you want. The President doesn’t care. Does he read?”



In another part of the audio, the individual threatened to bar journalists from events if the audio is leaked.



He said, “These are not things you publish oh! If you publish them, you will never sit with me any day.



“Three years of Buhari, oh, everybody is crying, crying… pressmen are crying, farmers are crying, workers are crying, politicians are crying, students are crying, three years oh!



“The rate of poverty is very high. The people are hungry. Nigeria will divide!”



In another part of the clip, the individual was heard saying there would be a university in his village after the plans to build one in Daura, hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State, has been concluded.



The person speaking was heard saying, “This country can never change, I swear. The only way this country can change is in a situation where everybody is killed.



“This country is going nowhere. When Magnus (Abe) was secretary to the Rivers State Government, I told him that this country is hopeless and helpless and he told me, ‘Oga, stop it’. This cannot be coming from a governor.



“But two months in Abuja, Magnus came to meet me and said, I agree with you; this country is hopeless and helpless. All they do in Abuja is to share money.



“I have already written to the governor of Katsina State and I don’t know why he has not replied to give us the land in Daura for a university in Daura.



“The next university would be in my village. There is a popular saying while we were growing up, that charity begins at home. Will my own begin abroad?”



Amaechi has refused to comment on the matter since the audio leaked on Friday.



However, an aide to the President, Tolu Ogunlesi, said the clips were authentic but that the comments allegedly made by Amaechi were done in 2014 and were directed at President Goodluck Jonathan and not Buhari.

Share This