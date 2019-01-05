Miss Inspire Nigeria Beauty Contest Holds In Awka 2nd February

Published:

Top dignitaries from around Anambra State, Nigeria, and Africa will converge in Awka the State Capital of Anambra State during the grand Finale of Miss Inspire Nigeria beauty Pageant slated to hold on the 2nd of February 2019 at the prestigious Best Western Meloch Hotel, Akwa.

Speaking with the Project Director Mrs. Nkiru L.C Stephen, who is overseeing and managing the successful delivery of the event, she further affirmed the readiness of the group to deliver a world class event set to redefine pageantry while attracting local and foreign investment into the Anambra State tourism sector.

She further explained that, ‘the Miss Inspire Nigeria beauty pageant is one that primarily focuses on harnessing the potential of women while also exploring her capacity to lead an army of achievers in addressing some of the challenges bedeviling the Nigerian society through charity and volunteer work. The Miss inspire Nigeria beauty pageant is designed to raise confident, elegant and inspirational women who would use the power of their inner strength and character to provide solutions to some of the challenges facing our country Nigerian’ she said.

Miss inspire Nigeria beauty pageant has long valued community service, and it is our basic requirement that each contestant from anywhere in Nigeria must champion a social issue that is important to her but one that meets the need of humanity.

Miss Inspire Nigeria beauty pageant has categories (Miss, Mrs. & Ms.) for every woman, because we believe every woman has a unique voice at any stage of their life. Our pageant is built on the understanding that women are catalyst to national development thus the need to create such a platform whose mandate amongst others is to build confidence, inspire hope, empower through entrepreneurship skills and groom women into agents of social and economic change. The grand winner will go home with an exotic SUV, 3million naira Cash prize and a $70,000 Dollars available for your Miss inspire Nigeria beauty pageant project.

Visit www.missinspirenigeria.org or call 08065892480, 08119940401, 07034717948 or 08090915978 to participate. Contestant application form cost five thousand (#5,000) naira Only.

Our pageant has 5 areas of competition; Creative skill, interview, fashion, sportswear, & evening gown. We delight ourselves in not having a bathing suit on as part of the competition.

Miss Inspire Nigeria beauty pageant is a glitzy event that focuses on equipping all contestants with life skills but however only selects and presents only the best among the contestants who will emerge as queen for each of the categories transparently setting the pace for excellence within the industry.

We believe that hosting the competition in Akwa Anambra State will be a great medium to promote and present Anambra State to the rest of Nigeria and Africa. Even as Nigeria focuses on stimulating and diversifying its economy, tourism and hospitality will certainly be a great alternative, it is expected that cash flow into the State will be improved. In addition, national and international trade including foods, consumer goods, and service will be supported, and traditional Anambra culture will be divulgated to viewers and consumers worldwide.

