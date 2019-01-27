Mind Your Business, FG Tells US, UK Government

Published:

The Federal Government said last night that Nigeria reserved the right to control its internal affairs and noted that it would not subscribe to other countries “meddling” in its affairs.



The government said the forthcoming elections would be free, fair and credible.



It said Nigeria had rules and laws governing its affairs and would apply them in all circumstances for the purpose of promoting good governance.



In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, the FG made a reference to concerns raised by other countries over Friday’s suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria over alleged false asset declaration.



Recall that many observers, including the United States and the United Kingdom had expressed reservations over the action of President Muhammadu Buhari, coming so close to the February and March general elections.



They had observed that this could heat up the polity and might signpost possible mayhem during and after the elections.



But, on Saturday, the government, through Shehu’s statement, dismissed the apprehension as an attempt by outsiders to interfere with the internal affairs of Nigeria.



The statement said, “The Federal Government welcomes the prevailing keen interest and partnerships for successful elections and peaceful Nigeria.



“However, we reject any interference or perception management that promotes apprehension, citizens’ distrust or undermines the transparency and acceptability of the outcomes of our electoral process.



“Nigeria reserves the right to be insulated from suggestions and or interference with respect to wholly internal affairs and commends international laws, customs and norms that mandate and require nations and the comity to respect this prerogative to all.”

