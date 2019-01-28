Milestone:Kanu Nwankwo Foundation Performs 3 Open Heart Surgeries In Abuja

Published:

A milestone was achieved by the Kanu Heart Foundation in Abuja last week when three ailing children had successful open heart surgeries.

The surgeries were undertaken at the Alliance Hospital, Garki, Area 11 in the Federal Capital Territory, led by Dr. Rehan Sayeed

Mohammed in company with other surgeons who include Dr. Etobo.

Coordinator of the Kanu Heart Foundation, Pastor Onyebuchi Abia, who was also present at the hospital while the operations lasted, described the event as a medical feat.

“It was long in coming and we thank God that the operations went without any hitch whatsoever,” the coordinator remarked, adding that the three children were Ben Aruna, Kikilola Lawal and Kehinde Jaiyeoba.

“Two more children scheduled to be operated on in Abuja were held back in their localities and will now be operated on in February,” he said.

According to Pastor Abia, four children; Doris Onyeama, Memud Fadilullah, Sunday Jemima and Ogwuegbunam Benjamin are set to depart

Nigeria on February 1 for Sudan where they are scheduled to be operated on at the Salem Cardiac Center in the country’s capital, Khartoum.

Meanwhile, seven patients are having their visas processed ahead of their scheduled trip in mid-February to India where they would be operated on at the famous Vikram Hospital, Bangalore.

Over 400 patients have had their heart operations fully funded by the Kanu Heart Foundation since its inception in the year 2000, even as more than a hundred are currently on the waiting list pending availability of fund.

