Mikel Obi Returns To England,Joins Middlesbrough

John Mikel Obi returns to England is becoming imminent after the Super Eagles captain passed medical and agreed terms to join English Championship side – Middlesbrough.



Obi who is a free agent has been at Rockliffe in advanced talks over a switch to Boro.



According to gazettelive.co.uk, it was understood that Obi have passed medical and agreed personal terms. He visited Rockliffe for positive initial talks last week and has returned with a view to sealing the deal.

There is some fine-tuning to do before the move can be rubber-stamped but Boro are hopeful it can be concluded quickly.



The midfielder, 31, is a free agent after leaving Chinese side Tianjin Teda by mutual consent earlier this month.

