Medical Doctor Dies In Benin Hotel Room

The Police in Edo State on Thursday confirmed that a medical doctor, Dr Osasogie Ogbeide, was found dead in a hotel in the state capital, Benin.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin on Thursday, that Ogbeide was of the Radiology Department of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

According to Odumosu, it is not a case of murder or kidnap.

“The doctor checked into a hotel on Saturday and was not seen going out on Sunday nor did anyone visit him, so, the door was forced open on Sunday.

“He was found lying face down on the bed. The bed sheet was not even ruffled. There was also a bottle of soft drink in the room.

“There was no sign of struggle or anything on him. We are looking into a case of suicide or suffocation,” he said.

Odumosu however, said that an autopsy was being conducted on the corpse adding that the police was waiting for the report.

When contacted for clarification, the Public Relations Officer of the UBTH, Mr Joshua Uwaila, said he was not aware whether the doctor was kidnapped or not.

“I don’t have that information, that a doctor was kidnapped,” he said.

