MC Oluomo Is Not Dead

The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force wish to dispell the rumour being circulating round the State particularly on social media that Mr. Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (a.k.a MC OLU-OMO) is dead.





This is to state unequivocally that Mr. Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (a.k.a M.C Olu-omo) is not dead as been circulated but still responding to medical treatment at hospital.





For any avoidance of doubt members of his family could be contacted for further information.



The Agency therefore warned miscreants and hoodlums who might want use this opportunity to forment any trouble to immediately desist as anybody caught disturbing peace of innocent members of the public would be seriously dealt with.



Parents and guardians are hereby enjoined to be vigilant about activities of their wards as both the Lagos State Police Command and the operatives of the Lagos State Task Force are on ground patrolling.



