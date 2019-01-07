Man Stabbed To Death In Rivers State While Pasting Posters

Published:

An All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader in Rivers State and her son, have allegedly stabbed a middle- aged man, Chimezie Dike to death for placing campaign posters in their neigbourhood.

It was learnt that the posters bore the image of APC candidate, Collins Owondah, who is contesting the PHALGA Constituency II in the House of Representatives.

It was also learnt that the suspects attacked the victim because their preferred candidate lost to him (Owondah) during the party’s primary election for the slot.

An eyewitness said that there was an altercation between the suspects and victim, while he was pasting the poster.

The source said during their argument, a fight ensued and Henry stabbed Dike with a dagger. He was said to have bled to death.

But the deceased, who was not an APC member, was contracted to paste the poster in the area.

Reacting to the incident, Owondah condemned the attack and killing of the victim.

Also, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, stating that the police would investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.

