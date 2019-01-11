Lagos Will Rebound As Home Of Entertainment, Agbaje Assures Lagosians

Published:

Jimi Agbaje, the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, has described show business as a huge revenue earner and employer of labour, particularly for the youths.

According to him, no serious government can afford to ignore entertainment because of its huge potentials, especially in this age.

The PDP candidate who spoke to us recently described Lagos as not just the centre of excellence, but also the centre of show business. Thus, promising to make Lagos Nigeria’s commercial capital of home movies, music, theatre and all forms of performing arts, if elected.

“We are very proud of our heritage as Nigeria’s ultimate centre of entertainment. I remember with nostalgia, our entertainment icons like Bobby Benson, Hubert Ogunde, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Victor Olaiya and a host of others who did not only bring worldwide attention to our dear city, but also provided employment opportunities to our youths.

“Today, we cannot boast of world class facilities, superb film locations or ideal settings for up and coming artistes who may wish to take up career in the performing arts. What exactly went wrong?

“My mission, outside the core issue of governance, is also to harness the enormous energy of our youths, which if left unattended to, poses a huge risk to all of us.

“So, we must bring back the performers, the producers, the directors, the actors and everybody in the production chain. Without any fear of contradiction, Nollywood began here in Lagos. I remember great movies like Living in Bondage, Ti Oluwa N’ile and the earlier soap operas like Ripples, Checkmate, etc by ingenious and hardworking Nigerians who treated us to superlative evenings of fun and excitement every day.

“I understand that many movie producers who cut their teeth in Lagos State are now scattered across the country and even beyond, contributing to the economies of their host states. Unfortunately, many people hinge their exit on what has been described as unfriendly business climate, but we must look into all their complaints and provide solutions.

“If we are elected, we will reverse this trend. We will bring back that Lagos style of excellence that distinguishes us from the rest of the country. We also hope to recondition existing entertainment facilities and build more where necessary. Building a world class film village would not be a bad idea, so we shall do everything possible to return our lost glory in entertainment and related businesses. This is our promise.”

