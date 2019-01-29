Lagos State House Of Assembly Begins Impeachment Proceedings Against Ambode

Published:

Lagos State House of Assembly members, on Monday, began impeachment proceedings against Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.



They are alleging gross misconduct and abuse of office.



The lawmakers listed some of the Ambode’s alleged offences.



It was then agreed that a list will be drawn and forwarded to the governor, who is expected to give answers within a stipulated period.



On of those who spoke and Majority Leader, Sanai Agunbiade (APC), Ikorodu constituency 1, said the House would follow the rules in the process.



Drama between the executive and the legislature started last Monday when increased security presence at the Assembly raised speculation that Ambode was set to officially present the state’s 2019 budget proposals.



The atmosphere later changed after some hours when the security men dispersed, leaving many to believe the presentation was not to be.



However, the situation took another turn when the press crew from the governor’s office came in around 3:30 pm., only to leave again moments after.



Eventually, the lawmakers who were supposed to sit for plenary session at noon, rose from a parliamentary session at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium and commmenced plenary on the floor at 4:47pm.



Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the House, asked the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni, if there was any message from the governor, but he replied that there was none.



At the session, Mr Moshood Oshun, the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, laid the report of the public hearing on a bill for a law to amend the Lagos State Audit Law handled by his committee.



A bill for a law to amend the Lagos State High Court Law Cap H5 was read for the third time and passed by the House.



Obasa directed the clerk of the House to forward a clean copy of the bill to Ambode for assent.



The House rose and adjourned at 4:57 pm until January 28.

Share This