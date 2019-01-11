Kick Out Buhari In 2019..Titi Abubakar Tells Nigerians

Published:

Wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hajiya Titi Atiku Abubakar, has appealed to Nigerians to “kick out” President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 16 election, saying his government has lost its way.



Mrs Abubakar said Buhari, who is candidate of the APC, has crippled the nation’s economy and brought hunger and poverty to Nigeria, but assured that if elected, Atiku would “get Nigeria working again.”





She also kicked against the emergence of Mrs Amina Zakari as chairperson of the Presidential Election Collation Centre Committee, saying, “we don’t want Amina Zakari in the collation room.”



Mrs Abubakar, who spoke in Abuja at an event with theme, ‘Kick Out Hunger, Kick Out APC’, also said Buhari lacked knowledge of the economy and should not be allowed by Nigerians to realise his second term ambition so as to avoid shutting down the nation.





“We are going to get Nigeria working again; people are hungry. Hunger is causing many of our children to go into prostitution. It has become clear that the current political establishment has lost its way and Nigerians have to endure the epic disappointment.



“The president himself, I don’t think he knows the economy. The government has devastated the economy and we must reorganise Nigeria by bringing in competent managers,” she said.



“We want Amina Zakari out of that place so that everybody will be ‘Atikulated’. Why is Buhari not signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law? It is because of the rigging they want to do. But we should vote on that day and defend our votes; we must ensure our votes counted.



“We are flagging off a campaign on how women, especially those at the grassroots, will vote during the elections,” she added.





The wives of Senate President Bukola Saraki; former Senate resident David Mark; Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara; former Special Adviser on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe; and former Director General of the National Orientation Agency, Idi Farouk, among others, were at the occasion.

