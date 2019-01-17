Just In:Atiku Arrives USA After 12 Years

Published:

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has arrived Washington DC on a visit to the United States.The PDP presidential candidate arrived at 20.20 hours (14.20 hours Washington DC time).Yesterday, Atiku Abubakar met with the business community in Lagos at an interactive session to unveil his plans to get Nigeria working again.Thursday morning, he left Abuja accompanied by the DG of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation and Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki for the United States.Atiku Abubakar will in the course of his trip hold meeting with US government officials, the business community and the Nigerian community.He returns to the country on Saturday.This was Atiku's first visit in 12 years as he was denied vias severally in the past