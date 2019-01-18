Join APC And All Your Sins Shall Be Forgiven..Adams Oshiomhole

Published:

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, urged members of the opposition party to join the APC so that their sins could be forgiven.



He spoke at the APC rally in Benin, the Edo State capital, on Thursday while receiving some members of the Peoples Democratic Party into the APC during the rally.



He said, “We have some PDP defectors. They are, Henry Tenebe, Iluobe….Iluobe means I have done something wrong. Yes, once you join the APC, your sins are forgiven.”



Oshiomhole advised the people to vote for the President and all the APC candidates at the polls.



I’ll continue to deal with looters, Buhari vows



Earlier at a rally in Warri, Delta State, the Presidential candidate of the APC, Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, vowed that his administration would continue to hunt those who stole public money and deal with them.



The President also assured the people of the Niger Delta that his administration when re-elected would give the region a serious attention.



The President, who was received by a mammoth crowd of APC supporters at the Warri Township Stadium, had earlier visited the palaces of Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Abe 1 and the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikonwoli.



Expressing his commitment to the anti-graft war, Buhari said if re-elected, he would continue to recover stolen funds.



“In the fight against corruption, I assure you that all those who have fraudulently enriched themselves when they were entrusted with public funds, we will eventually get them and deal with them. We are doing it, we will continue to do it and I assure you, we will not abuse your trust,” he stated.





At the rally, the National Chairman of the APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, appealed to Buhari to probe the $16bn spent on the National Integrated Power Project by the PDP-led government of Olusegun Obasanjo.



He also told Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who is also the governorship candidate of the PDP, that his days were numbered as the APC candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, would defeat him.



“Mr President, in your second term, I urge you with respect sir; you must fulfil the question which we have asked. After $16bn, you will ask, where is the light? Mr President, you have a duty to man and to God, to ensure that that question must be answered. It must be answered judiciously. It must be answered in the court of law and what people are entitled to know.”



On Atiku’s threat to privatise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Oshiomhole warned the people of the South-South to stand firm with President Buhari as the PDP presidential candidate would sell the nation’s oil and gas reserve.



Uduaghan, the immediate past governor of the state who is the Delta South senatorial candidate of the APC, said the APC would sweep the forthcoming elections in the state.

