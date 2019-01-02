Imo State Commissioner Of Police,11 Area Commanders Removed

Published:

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has removed the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi.



Also removed by the IGP were the three Deputy Commissioners of Police in the Command.



The DCs were in charge of the Operations and State Criminal and Investigation Departments of the Command.



The IGP also removed 11 out of the 14 Assistant Commissioners of Police in the Command.



The affected ACPs included Area commanders and others heading strategic departments in the Command headquarters.



A Police source who confirmed the development on Wednesday described it as “a tsunami.”



He said that the Command had never witnessed such massive transfers.



The source who pleaded not to be mentioned said, “The IGP has removed the Commissioner of Police, all the three Deputy Commissioners of Police and 11 out of the 14 Assistant Commissioners of Police.



“The transfers are with immediate actions. The Command is expecting a new CP any moment from now.”



It was gathered that the IGP transferred the Imo CP to Bauchi State Command.



According to the source, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Kogi State Command, Ali Janga, has been transferred to Imo State.



Janga was in Imo State in November on election duty during the All Progressives Congress primaries that ended in controversy.



It was also gathered that similar massive transfers would be carried out in almost all the security agencies in the state before the commencement of the general elections.



When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the Command was expecting the arrival of a new Commissioner of Police for the state.

