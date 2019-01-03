Thursday, 3 January 2019

IG Sends 50 Additional Policemen To Dino Melaye's Residence

Published: January 03, 2019
The police  have deployed over 50 more officers in  Senator Dino Melaye’s Abuja residence.

The this came as the  Senate on Wednesday said it  had  taken  legal steps against the police for laying siege to  Melaye’s home since Friday.

The red chamber expressed confidence that its action would ensure freedom for the embattled senator, who is representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

One of our  correspondents learnt  that the police might enter the building forcefully  to  arrest the lawmaker said to be inside the house.

One of our  correspondents,  who visited   the scene,  observed many policemen taking positions near  the mansion.

The police said Melaye is wanted for the alleged shooting of one Sergeant  Danjuma Saliu attached to 37 Police Mobile Force while on official duties  along Aiyetoro Gbede- Mopa road in Kogi State.

The police  on  Saturday allegedly  cut off power supply to Melaye’s home  as part of the  strategies to make him uncomfortable so that he could surrender.

Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, stated that Melaye had repeatedly shunned  several invitations asking him to report for investigation into the case of attempted culpable homicide.

He said  the police  would not leave the lawmaker’s residence without arresting him.

The leader of the opposition in the Senate, Senator Biodun Olujimi, said in Abuja  that the leadership and members of the Senate  would not abandon Melaye to his fate.

The minority leader alleged that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, deliberately frustrated all efforts by the Senate  to gain  access to Melaye.

Olujimi said, “We don’t want to be lawless that is why we are taking steps to see how we could handle the matter legally.

“The senator cannot run away, his passport has  been seized by the police. Whatever it was that they want to arrest him  for  happened since July 2018.

“If he didn’t run away between July  and now, he can’t run away. I felt very disgusted when I got to his house this morning  and I discovered that there were over 12 police vans and more than 22 policemen  there, seeking the arrest of one man.

“I wonder why they should do that when they can easily ask me as the Senate Minority Leader to produce him on a particular day and at a particular place. It is only if I failed to do so that they can issue a warrant for his arrest.”


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: