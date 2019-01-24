"I Only Slept With Her Five Times",44 Years Man Who Raped 7 Years Old Girl Confesses

Published:

A 44-year-old man simply called, Promise, has confessed to sleeping “only five times” with a seven-year-old girl after he was caught in the act at Shell Road Area of Sapele, Delta State. Promise, who was arrested Monday, when the mother of the girl reported to the Police, also confessed to having slept with other underage girls in the area.

“I have slept with other little girls in the area, but for my neighbour’s daughter, I have only sucked her breast, though they said I slept with her and I was then arrested,” he said.

He also admitted sleeping with the seven years old girl, saying the first time he slept with her, he only rubbed his manhood on her private part. His words: “I did it the second time and I have slept with her five times.” Vanguard gathered that Mr. Promise, a popular vigilante in the area, had raped minors for many years before he was apprehended last year after he was reported to have raped another 10 years old girl in the area, but was bailed.

A Police source at the Sapele Police Station confirmed the arrest of the paedophile, adding that Promise’s case has been transferred to Asaba and he will face trial after proper investigation has been done.

