I Killed My Victim In Order To Steal His Properties..Murder Suspect Confesses

A murder suspect in Niger State, Adelowo Adedayo, 31, on Tuesday led police detectives to a shallow grave at the APC Quarters, Suleja in the Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State, where he allegedly buried one Abdullahi Liman.



The suspect was apprehended by detectives from the ‘B’ Division, Suleja, who were acting on information from the family of the deceased.



It was gathered that the suspect murdered Liman before burying him in a shallow grave behind his house at the APC Quarters in Suleja.



The suspect was said to have carted away his victim’s belongings, including a set of chairs, an LG plasma television, mattress, three pairs of shoes and two bags of clothes.



The incident reportedly happened on January 16, 2019.



The suspect confessed that he killed his victim in order to steal his property.



Adedayo said, “I have been planning to steal from his house for the past six months; unfortunately, the day I went there, he was at home and the only option left for me was to kill him.



“Liman’s house was well furnished and I wanted to have some of the property; but when I met him in his house, I killed him so that he would not expose me to people.”



The state Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the development.



He said the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation.



Abubakar added that the operatives recovered the stolen items from the suspect, noting that the matter would soon be charged to court.

