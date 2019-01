Published:

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, yesterday debunked reports that he was rushed to the hospital after slumping. Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he received representatives of traditional rulers from the South West led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Tinubu dismissed the reports as “Fake news”, saying “Whoever is manufacturing it, you better not believe them.”

