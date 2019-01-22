I Delivered $5m Cash To Fayose...Obanikoro Tells Court

Published:

A former Minister of Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, yesterday testified that he was directed to pay money from national security funds to a former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose in 2014.



He told Federal High Court in Lagos that he gave a total equivalent of $5m from the National Security Adviser’s impress account to Fayose, on the order of then NSA, Sambo Dasuki.





Obanikoro was testifying in the ongoing trial of Fayose who is standing trial alongside his company, Spotless, in N6.9bn allegedly looted through the coffers of the National Security Adviser.



Obanikoro said: “In June, 2014 I received a call from Mr Peter Ayodele Fayose, when we were approaching the gubernatorial election in Ekiti State wanting to know if there is any message from the National Security Adviser Col Sambo Dasuki, but I replied no, Shortly after his call, a message came from the NSA saying certain amount of money will be received into the account that was opened to manage Boko Haram threat under my watch as minister of state for defence. NSA told me that Fayose will call me as to how he will receive the money.





“Fayose introduced one Biodun Agbele to me that he would be the one to receive the money on his behalf which was done in Akure Airport because it was physical cash.



“I had earlier wanted to transfer the dollars so that the naira equivalent can be withdrawn in Ado Ekiti which was the reason why I initially called Diamond Bank Managing Director but he replied that the bank does not have such capacity in Ado Ekiti for that huge amount of money.



Obanikoro said N200 million was given to Fayose on the June 5, 2014 from the National Security Adviser imprest account.



He added that N2 billion was delivered to Fayose during the Ekiti State governorship election in 2014 from the National Security Adviser impress account on June 16, 2014.



Obanikoro said his aide who is now late was in the meeting where Fayose acknowledged the receipt of total naira equivalent of $5m at Spotless Hotel, Ado Ekiti owned by Fayose.



Fayose’s counsel, Kanu Agabi, applied for an adjournment to enable him to cross-examine Obanikoro.



Counsel to Fayose’s company, Olalekan Ojo, who is also joined as a second defendant, also urged Justice Olatoregun to adjourn the case to enable him to confer with his client on the evidence of Obanikoro.



Justice Mojisola Olatoregun adjourned the case to February 4, 5,and 6, 2019.

Share This