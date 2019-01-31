I Am Not Corrupt...Buhari

Published:

Share This

There was a large crowd turnout at the Pa Ngele Township Stadium in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, venue for the All Progressives Congress’ presidential campaign rally on Wednesday.President Muhammadu Buhari said the large turnout had confirmed that the people of the state were in support of his reelection.According to him, he has never been convicted of corruption in all the positions he has held in the country.Buhari was Head of State (1983-85), governor of the defunct North Eastern State (1975–1976) and chairman Petroleum Trust Fund (1994-95).He said, “I can assure you that I, as the President today, have never been in a position of abusing trust. As a governor of the whole six northeastern states, as minister of petroleum for over three years and as a former head of state. I was arrested, detained, investigated but they never found anything against me.”The President thanked the people of the state for receiving him, saying they had demonstrated that they could not be bought.The President, who said he took over the leadership of the country at a time when it was battling with some challenges, added that his government had made progress in the fight against insurgence in the North-East.Buhari also said his administration had made some progress in the fight against corruption, food security and provision of infrastructure nationwide.He said, “Ebonyians have already voted with their conscience for us (the APC), by the crowd seen here today.“We came at a time when this country was facing some challenges. For instance, in the North-East, about 17 local government areas were under the shackles of Boko Haram, where they raped women, kidnapped citizens and maimed them.“But today, we have made progress. We have achieved a lot in the fight against corruption. We have also, through the CBN, provided soft loans for farmers and this has increased food sufficiency in Nigeria and also improved the living standard of the farmers.”Buhari added, “Of a truth, the Nigeria system does allow some of these issues to be addressed; but, we are making progress.”He urged the people of the state to vote for him and the APC governorship candidate in the state, Sonni Ogbuoji.The Minister of Transportation, who doubles as the Director of the APC Presidential Campaign Organisation, Rotimi Amaechi, said the party had no business with Governor David Umahi, who he said was no threat to the APC in the state.