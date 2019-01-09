Hoodlums Attack Atiku Abubakar's Campaign Office

Published:

Suspected hoodlums on Wednesday invaded the campaign office of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar in Akure, the Ondo state capital.



Sources said they scaled the fence of the office located beside the Federal College of Agriculture (FECA) on Ijapo road in Akure and allegedly vandalised the billboards of PDP candidates.



The Personal Assistant to the State Coordinator of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Olumide Ogunkua confirmed the attack in Akure, the state capital.



He noted the hoodlums after entering to the compound of the campaign office began to chant the APC slogan of “Next Level” and destroying the posters bearing Atiku /Obi for 2019 president.



According to him, the security guard in the compound was assaulted by the hoodlums for challenging their mission in the PDP campaign office.



Ogunkua said: “We got a call from one of our sympathisers that the new billboards, banners and posters in front of our campaign office have been vandalized.



“Upon receiving the call, we arrived at the office and we saw that the all the banners and posters of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had been removed while some were defaced.





“Upon entering the premises, we discovered that the security guard was tied up and his two phones were taken away.



“When we inquired from him what really happened, he told us that he heard people destroying the banners and he shouted but the hoodlums jumped over the fence and held him hostage before they continued to perpetrate their dastardly act.



“According to the security guard, the hoodlums were shouting the next level when they were destroying the bill boards and banners.



“This is unacceptable, we call on the appropriate authorities to put a stop to these unwarranted attacks because if not it will put a threat to the peaceful conduct of the general election come February 2019.”



He said the presidential campaign council of Ondo State has taken it up while the Inspector General of Police and the Director of SSS would be formally informed.



The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Alex Kalejaiye condemned the attacked but denied all the allegations.



Kalejaiye said APC government does not discriminate irrespective of political affiliation.



He said: “We are so confident of our victory come February 2019, so we won’t have any reason whatsoever to attack any party or their facilities.



“The state government under the APC controls signage agency that moderates activities of setting of billboards which is the signage agency and it collects revenue.



“So, why do you think we would now sponsor anyone or group to destroy what brings in revenue in the state government’s purse?



“We would never encourage such. If anybody is pointing accusing finger at the APC, the person is doing it out of either frustration or ignorance.”



Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Femi Joseph,a Superintendent of Police, when contacted said the incident occurred at the Ijapo divsion of the command but he was yet to be briefed at the state command

