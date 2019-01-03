Gunmen Kill Two People In Abuja

Published:

The Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Alhaji Abdullahi D. Galadima, has told security agencies to ensure that culprits behind the killing of two persons at Gwombe were brought to book.



Two persons were killed while three others sustained bullet wounds after suspected gunmen riding on three motorcycles invaded the community on Sunday night.





Galadima stated this when he was led by the Rubochi Divisional Police Officer (DPO), DSP Shado Coker, to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada, on Tuesday to sympathise with the three victims of the Gwombe village shooting.



He said it was unfortunate that innocent people were being attacked by gunmen at the peak of the festive period.



He said the council had been collaborating with relevant security agencies to ensure that thorough investigation was carried out to arrest the perpetrators so that they faced the wrath of the law.



“All that happened we believe is from God but it was unfortunate that this incident happened at this season where innocent people were killed. I pray for their souls to rest in peace,” he said.



The chairman reiterated his administration’s resolve in protecting lives and property of the entire residents of the area, even as he called on them, especially village heads, to be security conscious and report any suspicious persons in their domain to the nearest security outpost.



Also speaking, the Rubochi DPO, DSP Shado Coker, said a substantial number of mobile policemen has been deployed to calm tension in the community, adding that the situation had been brought under control as residents were now going about their businesses peacefully.



“We have deployed enough of our men to the community, while other officers have combed the forest to track the suspected gunmen’s hideout,” he said.



The chairman later paid medical bills of the three injured victims at the hospital.

