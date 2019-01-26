Gov Obiano Called Me An Idiot..Ohaneze Ndi Igbo President ,Nwodo

Published:

The President of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Chief Nnia Nwodo says the Governor of Anambra State Willie Obiano called him a fool.



This was what he sent out last night .



"Your Excellency Gov Obiano, I was surprised to receive a call from you a few minutes ago in which you said the following words "Nnia, I didn't know that you were so idiotic"



I am shocked that you can be so insolent.



I am sure that I was not so idiotic when I addressed your State Assembly asking Ndi Anambra to disregard the IPOB boycott of your election nor was I idiotic when I pleaded with the Commander in Chief to restore your security details.



History will judge who amongst us is idiotic. If standing with the popular wish of Ndigbo makes me idiotic I am happy to be called an idiot.



I will make this communication public so that Igbos will know who is idiotic amongst both of us."

