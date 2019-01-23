Gov Fayemi Sacks Ekiti State University Chancellor ,Others

Published:

The Ekiti State government has sacked the Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, Professor Sam Oye Bandele; the Chief Medical Director of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Dr Kolawole Ogundipe and the Provost, College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Professor Mojisola Oyarekua.



A government statement, on Tuesday, also announced the appointment of a sole administrator for the College of Health Sciences, Ijero-Ekiti.



The statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Kayode Fayemi, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said the governor also approved the appointment of governing councils for the various institutions.



Oyebode said in the statement entitled: “Ekiti removes heads of institutions in the state, appoints governing councils,” that the action of the government was sequel to the consideration and adoption of the white papers on the reports of the visitation and fact-finding panels by the state executive council.”



It added that the governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, “in his capacity as Visitor, has approved the removal of the Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti; the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), and Provost of the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti.



“The most senior officials are to take over the running of the institutions pending the appointment of substantive heads.”





According to him, “in the case of EKSU, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Professor (Mrs)Olubunmi Ajayi, is to take charge in an acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor by the Governing Council.”



He said, “as approved by the state executive council, the Governing Councils’ immediate task is the implementation of the approved recommendations of the White Papers.”



It added that in the case of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero, the new Sole Administrator, Mrs Folakemi Falore, would be responsible for implementing the White Paper.



The statement listed the various governing councils as follows: EKSU, Professor Bamitale Omole (Chairman); members are: Chief Oluwole Ojo, Professor Adebayo Olukoshi, Professor Funmi Olonisakin, Professor Okey Onyejekwe, Mrs Foluso Olaniyan, Dr Amina Salihu, Mrs Mope Akerele, Prof Funso Falade and Mr Matthew Imoru.



EKSUTH: Dr Dare Teniola (Chairman); Dr Adebola Orimadegun, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, Professor Bosede Afolabi, Dr Janet Funke Ogunbunmi, Mrs Ajoke Oluwasanmi and Prince Soji Agunbiade.



COE, Ikere: Chief Afolabi Ojuawo (Chairman); Chief (Mrs) Moni Afuye, Professor Kola Oladunmoye, Mr S.I. Folorunso, Otunba Kunle Ajayi and Mrs Jumoke Adamolekun.



College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero: Mrs Folakemi Falore ( Sole Administrator)



BSES: Mr Segun Omolayo (Chairman); Mr Gbenga Aruleba and Mr Kunle Olofin.





The statement said, “the newly-appointed members of the Governing Councils are to be sworn in on Monday, January 28, 2019.”

