FRSC Redeploys Kayode Olagunju, 4 Other ACMs

In the continuing efforts by the Management of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to strategise and realign its operations towards the attainment of the 2019 strategic goals, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has approved the redeployment of five Assistant Corps Marshals and others. This was contained in the circular signed by the Corps Secretary, which directed all the affected officers to complete the handing and taking over processes on or before 23 January, 2019.Those affected in the posting according to the press release issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem includes Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olangunju who just completed a course at the National Institute For Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS). He is to assume duty as the new Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS10 Headquarters, Sokoto, while Assistant Corps Marshal John Meheux formerly the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS2 Headquarters Lagos is to move to the FRSC National Headquarters Abuja as the Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Personnel. He is to be replaced by Assistant Corps Marshal Samuel Obayemi formerly the Zonal Commanding Officer of Zone RS9 Headquarters Enugu. Other Assistant Corps Marshals affected in the posting were Efosa Osawe who moves from the Corps Safety Engineering (COSEN) at the FRSC National Headquarters Abuja to Motor Vehicle Administration and Pullen Osadeba Osadebamwen who moves from RS10 Headquarters Sokoto as Zonal Commanding Officer to Zone RS9 Headquarters Enugu as the Zonal Commanding Officer.Other senior Officers affected were Corps Commander Ronke Daniel formally of Special Marshals section under the Department of Operations at the FRSC National Headquarters, Abuja who now moves to Headquarters Admin, while Corps Commander Emmanuel Abe formerly of FRSC Print Farm who moves to Kogi State to assume office as the Sector Commander and Corps Commander Fumbi Olawoyin formerly the Zonal Head of Operations, Zone RS3 Headquarters, Yola who moves to the FRSC National Headquarters Abuja as the Head of the Special Marshals Section.Also affected were the former Sector Commander, RS5.2 Delta State, Corps Commander Ridom Kumven who moves to the FRSC National Headquarters Abuja as the Corps Transport Standardisation Officer. He is replaced by Corps Commander Ocheja Ameh formally the Corps Intelligence Officer who now assumes office as the new Delta State Sector Commander.Corps Commander Musa Ramalan Yerima who just completed a course at the Army War College is to assume duty at the Corps Safety Engineering officer and Corps Commander Kugu Ismaila, formerly the Sector Commander of Ekiti state now moves to Nasarawa State as Sector Commander, while Corps Commander Ayodele Kumapayi formerly the Corps Transport and Safety Officer is to assume office as Sector Commander Anambra State.Also affected in the posting were Corps Commander Kike Akinnusoye formerly at the National Headquarters Motor Vehicle Administration who moves to the FRSC Print Farm as the new head; Corps Commander Pauline Olaye formerly at the National Headquarters Admin now moves to Pension and Insurance Section under Admin and Human Resources.In all, sixty eight (68) officers were affected under Batch 1 of the Officers' posting.