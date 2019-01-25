Four Arrested For Stabbing Man To Death For Exposing Them

Published:

Police have arrested four men for allegedly stabbing a man, identified as Shuaibu, of Maitumbi in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State to death for exposing their nefarious activities.





The suspects, Hassan Mohammed (20), Buhari Hassan (19), Nura Hassan (22) and Mudasuru Abdullahi (25), all from Maitumbi, were trailed and arrested by the operatives of Minna Special Armed Robbery Squad on a tip-off.



It was learnt that the thugs stabbed the victim for allegedly reporting their dangerous activities to residents of the area.





Shuaibu was beaten up by the thugs, before he was stabbed in the stomach thereby causing him to bleed to death. Policemen stormed the area, arrested the suspects at their meeting point and recovered the knife which they used in stabbing their victim.

