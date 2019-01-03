Former Nigerian Presidents To Be Paid N2.3bn Benefits In 2019

Published:

Former Nigerian leaders including ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and their Chiefs of Staff are to receive N2.3bn as benefits in 2019.

The sum of N4.5bn was also proposed in the 2019 budget as severance benefits for retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries while former heads of government agencies and parastatals would receive N1bn as severance benefits.

This is contained in the budget document recently submitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Federal Government also proposed N3bn for outsourced services and N5bn for ‘margin for increased in costs.’

Findings also showed that N65bn was budgeted for re-integration of transformed ex-militants while contingency got N15.8bn.

The counter-insurgency operations in the North-East, Operation Lafiya Dole and other military operations were expected to gulp N75bn.

