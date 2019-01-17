Five Men Arrested For Planning To Defraud Bank Of N400m

Published:

A Kaduna State High Court has ordered the remand of five men accused of conspiring to defraud a bank of N400million.



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the five defendants before Justice Mohammed Tukur of the Kaduna state High Court 5 on a 2 count charge bordering on conspiracy to defraud a bank of N466, 000, 000.





The suspects are Bashir Abdullahi Mohammed, Oche Ogenyi, Adefila Taofile Kayode, Rabiu Aliko Lawan, Mmadu Mathew Onyekachi and others now at large. They were accused to have sometime in 2018 in Kaduna conspired amongst themselves to attempt to commit theft of the sum of N466 million.



Counsel to EFCC, Barrister Onyeka Ekweozor urged the court yesterday to remand the defendants in EFCC custody saying, the 1st defendant, Bashir Abdullahi Mohammed has a case pending at the Federal High Court, Kaduna. He opposed the bail application request by Counsel to the 1st defendant.



Justice Mohammed Tukur thereafter ordered the remand of the defendants in EFCC custody and adjourned the case to January 21 for hearing of bail application.

