FG Approves Four New Private Universities

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the establishment of four new private universities.



The announcement for the approval was made at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



Briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting that lasted for about five hours, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said the new universities are Greenfield University Kaduna, Dominion University, Ibadan Oyo state, Trinity University, Ogun state and Westland University in Iwo, Osun state.



He explained that the approvals were granted after all the four universities have met the requirements for establishments, following visitation by the National Universities Commission (NUC)

