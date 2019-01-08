Farmer Kills Fulani Herdsman In Ogun State As Residents Flee

Published:

Residents of Pakudi village near Obada-Oko in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State have fled their homes to avoid alleged reprisal by Fulani herdsmen over the killing of one of them by a farmer in the village.



It was gathered that a Benue State-born farmer reportedly killed a Fulani herdsman for allegedly destroying his farm and ran away.



It was learnt that since the incident occurred on Wednesday, residents had started to flee their homes to avoid reprisal from the Fulani herdsmen.



It was observed on Monday that the village had almost been deserted.



Pakudi village is located beside the ongoing rail construction by the Federal Government at Obada Oko. It is a10-minute drive from Abeokuta, the state capital.



Further findings by our correspondent showed that the police had stormed the affected village few hours after the incident and whisked away some villagers who were later released after interrogation.



It was learnt that the wife of the alleged killer had been arrested by the operatives of SARs in the state.



The suspected killer was reported to have killed the Fulani herdsman on his farm and took away his belongings, including his stick.



A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the suspect came from Benue State, but settled down in the village as a farmer.



The source said the village had been peaceful before the recent development.



He said “This is the first time I would hear something like this. The community had been peaceful before this ugly incident.



“As of now, (Monday) most residents of this village have run away to save their lives because they heard that the Fulani herdsmen had been regrouping up somewhere to attack the village. The village is deserted now.”



Another villager who identified himself simply as Zaccheus who was seen in the village explained that he was risking his life by staying back.



He said, “Many people are in the bush to avoid being attacked by Fulani herdsmen over the death of one of them.”



When asked why he chose to stay when others had fled, he said, “I have no place to take my family to. I must stay with my family. Whatever is going to happen, I must protect my family.”



When asked if the leaders of the village had taken any step to protect the people who had run away, he said a few of them who stayed behind had gone to the nearby police station to report the alleged planned attack.

