Expose My Wife, Son If They Get Govt Deals ..Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged the media to expose his wife, Aisha , or his son, Yusuf if they are found to have benefitted from government deals .



Buhari said this during an interview aired on Arise TV which was monitored by CKN News .



The President described as unfair allegations that he was protecting some corrupt persons in his government while those in the opposition were being hounded .



He said, “It is a very unfair allegation against my integrity . I don ’ t think … anyway you are in a position to find out and if you do so, I don ’ t care .



Publish it even if my son or my wife has a company and they are involved in deals with customs and excise and so on , bringing in illegal goods or whatever, I challenge you to do that .”

