Excitement As Hymnodia Flags-off In Grand Style In Lagos

Published:

Excitement filled the air as shoppers, merchants and visitors were treated to melodious rendition of inspirational hymns at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos on Sunday, December 30, 2018 by the team of Hymnodia which flagged-off its Season One in grand style.

The fun-spiced ceremony, which featured crowd-moving performances of the 30-member choir, signalled the commencement of the call-to-entry for Hymnodia, a unique reality-TV programme that seeks to reignite the hymn culture and promotes the nurture in the area of worship.

During the flag-off, the team swung in tune with the lyrics, while shoppers demonstrated their enthusiasm by singing along with the choir, expressing delight at the gorgeous Hymnodia designer dresses.

Kufre Ekanem, Managing Director of Philosoville Limited, initiators of Hymnodia, explained that Hymnodia seeks to revive the hymn culture and worship as a critical element of what cohesive societies require. He said that Hymnodia revolves around members of a world class choir who contest to showcase their skills as singers, writers and hymnodists, while collaborating to render soul-lifting renditions.

“It is designed to redefine the perception on hymns and reposition the minds of Nigerians on the almost forgotten art and value of hymn creation, writing and singing,” Ekanem affirmed.

To participate, talented young Nigerians are required to visit Hymnodia website, www.hymnodiahq.com, download and complete the Hymntestants application form and return scanned copy of completed form to info@hymnodiahq.com. Applicants are also expected to post a maximum 60 seconds self video of hymn rendition on Facebook, Twitter Instagram or their website with the hashtag #hymnodiahq, after which shortlisted applicants would be invited to an audition.

According to Ekanem, entries will be received from December 31, 2018 to January 21, 2019 and audiences will be regaled thereafter in the flow of creativity of hymn-based performances during the 13 weeks of fun which the initiative would run through.

The winner of Hymnodia will be announced at the grand finale of the contest on April 21, 2019 and will be rewarded with the ASAPH, a specially designed trophy, a brand new car and cash prize of N5 million.

“It is an initiative of nurturing talents in rendition of hymns which are inspirational and tells the values that redefines our perception and belief,” Ekanem stated.

Hymnodia, which will be an annual event, aims to ignite rumination, regard and allure on the words within hymns beyond their oft-whistled melodies. It will lavishly reward the creativities and talents that excel in its defined categories.

Share This