Ex Kano State Governor Air Vice Marshal Hamza Abdullahi Dies In Germany

Former military governor of Kano State and one-time minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Air Vice Marshal Hamza Abdullahi is dead.



The late Hamza Abdullahi hail from Hadejia of Jigawa state. He was born 2nd March 1945 and died at the age of 74 years.



Abdullahi was confirmed dead at a German hospital after suffering from a brief illness on Wednesday.



He was survived by three wives and many children.



His death was confirmed by‎ the Hadejia emirate council public relations officer Mohammed Garba Talaki.



A Jigawa state Governor Muhammed Abubakar expressed shock over the incident, declaring the state and the country have lost a rare statesman.



In a statement by his Special Assistant Mallam Bello Zaki‎, the governor said: “The deceased was a complete gentleman and elder statesman that was instrumental to the emergence of the old Kano state”.

