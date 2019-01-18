Ekiti State Deputy Speaker Impeached

Published:

The Ekiti House of Assembly yesterday impeached Deputy Speaker Segun Adewumi for alleged gross misconduct and insubordination to constituted authority.



Adewumi, who is representing Ekiti West Constituency I, was elected deputy speaker on June 6, 2015, before he was removed in 2017 by pro-Ayodele Fayose lawmakers for alleged disloyalty.



When Governor Kayode Fayemi took over on October 16, last year, Adewumi was reinstated to his former position, following the suspension of the then Speaker Kola Oluwawole, his deputy, Sina Animasaun and 12 other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the Assembly.



Adewumi was removed again for alleged disloyalty and causing disaffection among the legislators.



Reacting to the development, a source in the Assembly said: “He was removed at plenary for committing some offences.



Under Matter of Public Importance, the Leader of Business, Chief Gboyega Aribisagan, moved the motion for Adewumi’s impeachment, and this was seconded by Sunday Akinniyi (Ikere-Ekiti II).



The motion for the appointment of a new Deputy Speaker was moved by Olanrewaju Olayoju and seconded by Cecelia Dada.



Speaker Adeniran Alagbada immediately swore-in a new deputy speaker, Posi Omodara, of Irepodun/Ifelodun.

