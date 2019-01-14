Ekiti Killer Truck In Not Ours...Dangote Group

Published:

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has denied the ownership of the truck that caused accident in Iworoko Ekiti, in which 20 people were said to have died at the weekend.



The Management of DIL on Sunday issued a statement, frowning at the misleading and unverified report, carried by an Online medium, alleging that a Dangote truck, was responsible for the tragedy in Iworoko, near Ado Ekiti, where 20 lives were lost.



Dangote wondered why some people rushed to the press without adequate verification, thereby reporting falsehood as it has been confirmed that the truck did not belong to Dangote, as reported by the medium.



The statement stated that: “While we commiserate with the families of the deceased and pray for God’s strength to bear the loss of their loved ones, it is important to state that the affected truck did not belong to our company. Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) do not import or produce rice for the market or for any individual or entity. Our trucks are also not meant to carry third party goods as we have consistently requested the public to report any such illegal action by our drivers to us for monetary reward.”



It would be recalled that the management of DIL, recently issued a passionate appeal to members of the public to assist in monitoring and reporting both recklessness and illegal haulage of contraband goods by some of its truck drivers with a cash reward of N250,000 per report.



The company, through a paid for advertisement both electronically and print medium, issued a stern warning to those illegally transporting unauthorised goods through the company’s trucks, to desist from such as both the drivers and the owner of the goods will be arrested and duly prosecuted.



To clarify its position, the management went on to list its products and goods which its over 10,000 trucks operating across the country and the neighbouring West African countries could convey.



It stated: “Dangote Trucks are permitted to transport only the following materials: Dangote Cement Plc – Dangote Cement, Limestone, High Grade Gypsum and Coal; Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc- Dangote Sugar; NASCON Allied Industries Plc – Dangote Salt & DanQ Seasoning; Agrosacks Industries Limited – Bags; Dangote Flour Mills Plc – (Dangote Wheat, Flour and Danvita).



“We hereby alert the public to report any suspected Dangote Truck driver involved in illegal haulage supported with credible evidence of such act.”



While the Police and other law enforcement agents have been authorised to arrest any Dangote Truck driver involved in such illegal act, it urged members of the public while making their report to remember to include the Truck Type; Truck Plate Number; Truck Cab Number; Location of the Truck, Contents of the Truck, Colour of the Truck and Photographs of the Truck and goods if possible.



The Management of Dangote Group, in a statement alerting and encouraging the public to report any suspected Dangote Truck driver involved in illegal haulage, provided hotlines to make such reports

