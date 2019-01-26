Driver Kills Four College Students In Abeokuta

Published:

A Toyota Avensis car on Friday lost control, after experiencing a tyre burst, somersaulted and crushed four students of the Government Technical College, Abeokuta and one other person to death in Abeokuta, Ogun.



Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps in Ogun, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abeokuta on Saturday.



Akinbiyi explained that the car lost control due to a tyre burst, somersaulted and hit the students where they were seated in front of a house.



“The vehicle lost control due to tyre burst and speeding, somersaulted and went to meet people sitting down outside a house instantly killing five of them and injuring two others.





“The accident occurred around 10:40pm. Four female college students and a little girl died on the spot.



“We learnt they were students of Government Technical College, Abeokuta.



“They came for a Muslim programme called Tahajjud which was to start by 12am but were still outside around 10:30 pm, waiting for 12am to enter a nearby mosque where the programme would take place before the incident happened.



“Alcoholic drinks were found in the car and unfortunately the driver of the car could not be located, ” he said.



Akinbiyi said that corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Center in Abeokuta while the injured were taken to same hospital.



(NAN)

