Drama That Played Out On The Day Kayode Egbetokun Was To Take Over From Imohimi Edgal As Lagos CP

Details have emerged on how the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal; and his supposed successor, Kayode Egbetokun, clashed at the Lagos State Command headquarters on Tuesday.



Egbetokun, who is the CP Explosive Ordnance Disposal (Anti-bomb) Command, arrived at the Lagos Command Headquarters with his men ahead of Edgal.



He immediately parked his car in the space meant for Edgal, . He subsequently headed for Edgal’s office to await his arrival.



A senior Police officer who witnessed the incident but spoke on condition of anonymity, said Egbetokun also arrived with a new chair which he would use in his new office.



The officer, however, said that when Edgal arrived later, he appeared surprised that his parking space had been taken over and decided to park in another place close by.



Senior officers, including Divisional Police Officers as well as journalists, reportedly stood up to greet Edgal when he arrived at his office for the handover.



However, Edgal, who is a course mate of the newly appointed Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Mohammed, announced that he had received a counter signal not to obey the order of former IGP Ibrahim Idris to vacate his office.



He said the latest signal precisely directed him to maintain the status quo until further instructions.



Our source said Egbetokun insisted on taking over from Edgal immediately because he had not received any counter instruction.



Edgal and Egbetokun’s men milled around amid tension at the Police headquarters while the battle lasted, the source said.



The tussle dragged on for hours after which Egbetokun eventually left the Command when it became apparent that Edgal was unwilling to shift ground.



This development was greeted with wild jubilation by some DPOs, loyal to Edgal, the source added.



Some junior officers shot into the air in celebration of what they perceived as Edgal’s victory.



A short while later, Edgal, too, left the Command along with the aides that accompanied him for an undisclosed destination.



The celebration of Edgal’s ‘victory’ almost turned tragic as a Police vehicle ran over an officer’s leg while attempting to perform a stunt, the source added.

