Dino Melaye Faints,Taken To Hospital After Surrendering

Published:

Senator Dino Melaye who on Friday surrendered to the Police has been taken to the hospital .



He was initially taken to Special Anti-Robbery Squad office, Guzape, Abuja, for interrogation after 8 days of face off with the police.



It was gathered that senators who visited the lawmaker at his residence on Friday accompanied Melaye and his lawyer to the SARS office after failing to meet with the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, at the Force headquarters.



It was learnt that the embattled lawmaker, however, slumped shortly before interrogation by SARS operatives and was taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

Share This