Dayo Adeneye,Five Other Commissioners Resign From Amosun's Govt To Pursue Political Ambitions

Six commissioners in Ogun state on Monday resigned their appointments from the cabinet of Governor Ibikunle Amosun.



They are: Mrs Ronke Sokefun (Urban and Physical Planning); Mrs Adepeju Adebajo (Agriculture); Leke Adewolu (Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs); Adedayo Adeneye (Information and Strategy); Kolawole Lawal (Forestry) and Modupe Mujota (Education, Science and Technology).



CKN News learnt that Sokefun resigned to enable her assume duty as the Chairman, Board of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), while five others quit to pursue their ambition for various seats in the next general elections.



Another appointee of the governor, Biyi Ismail, who is the Director General of Bureau of Lands, also resigned ahead of his participation in February 16 National Assembly election.





Speaking at a valedictory session during the state 54th Executive Council meeting, held at the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta, Amosun thanked them for their selfless services to the state as well as their support to his administration.



He said “their contributions were significant to the achievements of his administration’s ‘Mission to Rebuild Ogun State,’ and wished them success in their future endeavours.”



The former cabinet members, in their separate speeches, thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the state.

