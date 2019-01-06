Daily Trust Raises Alarm Over Soldiers Invasion Of Maiduguri Office (Pictures)

Published:

Armed soldiers have invaded Daily Trust head office in Abuja, hours after taking over the Newspaper’s regional office in Maiduguri, Borno state and arrested the regional editor, Uthman Abubakar and a reporter, Ibrahim Sawab.



The soldiers forced the gate open at the head office and drove in with three Jokic vans loaded with armed soldiers.





Everyone in the building was asked to move to the ground floor while they move computers.



It is not clear yet why they took the action but it may be connected with the lead story of Daily Trust on Sunday on military operation in the North East.





The soldiers had shut the gate of the Maiduguri regional office earlier in the day, after arresting the two editorial staff on sight at the time of the raid.



All efforts to get the Military authorities’ response to these invasions have proved abortive as the Nigerian Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman ignored calls made to him by our reporter.







He later sent a text message asking for a text message inquiry which our reporter sent immediately, but Brigadier General Usman is yet to respond to the text sent to him.





Source:Daily Trust

