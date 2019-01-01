Cultists Kill Saudi Arabia Bound Footballer In Lagos

Published:

A 25-year-old man, identified as Yusuff aka Ologbo, was murdered on Sunday at Oworohoki area of Lagos State weeks before his planned journey to Saudi Arabia to play football.

Yusuff was returning from a birthday party when suspected members of Eiye Confraternity riding on two motorcycles attacked him.

Sources said the cultists traced a rival cult member to the birthday party but missed him but out of annoyance descended on the victim.

The incident, which occurred about 8p.m. on Sunday at Surulere junction, disrupted the birthday party.

After hacking the victim with machete, the cultists dragged him away from the scene and cut off his two hands before shooting sporadically.

A resident of the area, who identified himself as Kunle, said the victim was supposed to travel to Saudi Arabia on January 25, 2019.

He said: “I was returning home when I saw people running. It was when the dust settled that we discovered that it was Ologbo who was killed.

“They called him Ologbo because of the way he used to speed when playing football. It is unfortunate that we lost him to the cult war in Oworo.”

Another resident, who did not want his name mentioned, said Yusuff was a victim of circumstance.

He said: “I don’t know how his parents would feel now. We are living in fear in Oworo; cultists have taken over our community. But the problem is that police are not doing enough to curtail their activities.

“When the cultists were carrying out the operations, we informed the police but they didn’t come until the suspects escaped.”

The state Police Public Rrelations Officer (PPRO), CSP Chike Oti, said two rival cult groups engaged in a supremacy battle.

He said: “Immediately we got the information, the police intervened in the matter and arrested 10 persons. One of the cultists, who was injured, was picked up and rushed to the hospital. But he was confirmed dead on arrival by the medical doctor on duty.”

