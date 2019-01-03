Court Refuses Dino Melaye's Plea For Police To Vacate His Residence

Published:

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday rejected an application for an order directing the police to remove their men from Senator Dino Melaye’s Abuja residence.



A detachment of policemen had been occupying the senator’s premises for about a week in their bid to arrest him for an alleged crime.



Ruling on an ex parte application filed by Melaye seeking an order ending the police occupation of his premises, Justice N. E Maha refused to grant the application but chose to grant an accelerated hearing in the main suit.

