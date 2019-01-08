Chief Of Army Staff Buratai Leads His Men In Battle..Kill Over 100 Boko Haram Members

Published:

Bouyed by the relocation of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai to the battle field, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have neutralised over 100 Boko Haram terrorists in coordinated attacks on insurgents in Borno and Yobe states.



The raids, on the insurgents’ hideouts, were led by the COAS, the military said yesterday in a statement by its Director of Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman.



Brig.-Gen. Usman said the troops, in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Air Task Force component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, were still in hot pursuit of fleeing insurgents.



The Army spokesman said the battle has now shifted to the fringes of Lake Chad and other suspected enclaves of Boko Haram members in the Theatre of War, stating that the troops were encouraged by the presence and motivation of Lt.-Gen. Buratai.



He said: “In their determined efforts of wiping the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have embarked on aggressive clearance operations on suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ hideouts and crossing points with tremendous results.



“It is in this line that they neutralised quite a number of them and recovered various calibre of arms and ammunition in such areas around Goniri in Yobe State, Damasak, Kross Kauwa and Monguno, among other locations in Borno State.





“Specifically, the 120 Battalion and the newly formed Nigerian Army Special Forces Command have neutralised over 100 Boko Haram terrorists in various encounters.



“The Nigerian Air Force Air Task Force component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has been giving close air support to ground troops and also facilitating hot pursuit of fleeing infiltrating terrorists in the on-going operations.



“Significantly, the Air Task Force has destroyed several Boko Haram terrorists’ gun trucks and facilities. The gallant troops have also been repelling attempted efforts by the terrorists to infiltrate their locations. Buoyed by the Chief of Army Staff’s presence and motivation, the troops in the frontline are in renewed positive fighting spirit across the theatre to stop incursions and annihilate the terrorists.



“The battle has now further shifted to the fringes of Lake Chad and other suspected Boko Haram terrorists enclave along the borders.”

