Chief Justice Onnoghen To Be Arraigned Before CCT Chairman Standing Trial For Corruption

The Chief of Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, is set to be arraigned before Justice Danladi Umar of the Code of Conduct Tribunal who was also accused of corruption by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.



Onnoghen, who is the highest judicial officer in Nigeria, has been accused of failing to declare five bank accounts, in contravention of Section 15 (1) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, 2004, and will be arraigned on Monday.



However, the man who will determine Onnoghen’s fate is also facing prosecution by the EFCC.





Incidentally, the EFCC prosecutor is Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), the spokesman for the Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation.



The charges, prepared by Keyamo, an EFCC prosecutor, came two years after the Commission cleared the CCT chairman of any wrongdoing in a case of judicial bribery and racketeering.



Justice Umar, according to the EFCC, collected N10m from Rasheed Taiwo, a former officer of the Nigeria Customs Service who had faced false assets declaration charges before the CCT in 2012.



According to the EFCC, Umar received N1.8m of the N10m bribe sum through one of his personal assistants, Gambo Abdullahi, who has since been convicted.



Umar was charged but was never arraigned by the EFCC.

